Share:

Lahore - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, under whose leadership Pakistan Army made the enemy lick the dust at multiple fronts, has began his fresh tenure as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The news that he will continue to look after the defence of the motherland was welcomed with zest by the whole nation.

The reason for this enthusiasm is quite obvious, as it is General Bajwa who has made the defence of the country stronger than ever.

Under his able command Pakistan Army, with the help of other armed forces and the nation at large, inflicted a decisive defeat on the terrorists.

On external front, during General Bajwa’s first term, the Pak forces made our erstwhile enemy - India - bite the dust each time it tried any aggression against Pakistan.

Given his exemplary service and the respect he commands among his soldiers, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to keep Gen Bajwa as the chief of army so the country could benefit more from his abilities.

Giving their reaction on the decision of General Bajwa’s continuation as the army chief, people on the streets said they feel more secure and proud due to it.

A trader at The Mall said they are worried at the economic situation of the country but they are optimistic as the beast of terrorism has successfully been tamed under Gen Bajwa’s command.

A woman shopper said they feel very proud of their armed forces and they saw India licking its wounds under General Bajwa’s command for which they adore him and feel deeply indebted to him.

Born on November 11, 1960 in in Karachi, General Bajwa was educated at the Sir Syed College and Gordon College in Rawalpindi before joining the Pakistan military Academy in 1978.

Gen Bajwa, Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military), was commissioned in 16 Baloch Regiment on 24 October 1980, according to ISPR website.

He is a graduate of Canadian Forces Command and Staff College, (Toronto) Canada, Naval Post Graduate University, Monterey (California) USA, and National Defence University, Islamabad.

The General has also served as an instructor at School of Infantry and Tactics, Quetta, Command and Staff College, Quetta and NDU.

During his military career, he has been Brigade Major of an Infantry Brigade and Chief of Staff of Rawalpindi Corps. He has also commanded 16 Baloch Regiment, an Infantry Brigade and Infantry Division in Northern Areas Commander FCNA. He has also commanded Pakistan Contingent in Congo as well as Rawalpindi Corps.

Gen Bajwa became 10th Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army on November 29, 2016, when he assumed the command upon the retirement of his predecessor, Gen Raheel Sharif.

His strong pro-democracy stance and views may have influenced his appointment as an army chief as noted by the media pundits.

Gen Bajwa is known to have a sound understanding of Indian strategic ambitions in the region and experience of armed conflict on LoC in Kashmir. In December 2016, he was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Under his command, the nationwide counterterrorism operations and Khyber-4 were launched in February 2017 and July 2017, respectively. In October 2018, Gen Bajwa was awarded the Order of the Military Merit by Jordan’s King Abdullah II.