Sargodha - Police arrested three shroud stealers from central graveyard of the city. Locals had handed over all three suspects to the police along with stolen shrouds. One Rana Umer Draz resident of Block No.34 of city area told police that he was coming out from local graveyard with other relatives after funeral prayer of his cousin. They had seen that three persons were standing on a grave in dubious condition. They captured them and recovered a kafan which was unwrapped from a dead body just after its burial. Urban area police told that such persons identified as Gulzar, Fahad and Adeeb are apparently looked like addicts, however police launched investigation.