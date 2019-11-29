Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday gained momentum as KSE-100 index closed at 38,706 points with increase 583 points (1.51%).

A total of 212,942,350 shares were traded whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs9.97 billion. Total 374 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market , out of which 292 recorded gain and 66 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were UNITY with a volume of 20,423,500 shares and price per share of Rs13.42, PAEL with a volume of 19,750,500 and price per share of Rs26.65 and TRG with a volume of 15,781,500 and price per share of Rs23.26.