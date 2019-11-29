Share:

LAhore - ECNO Mobiles have profoundly changed the dynamics of smartphones ever since their arrival. Keeping its legacy of creating the best features while keeping the prices low, Tecno is all set to launch its new design that is currently only available in high priced phones.

Till now, we have only seen Pop up camera phones with an insanely high prices. Tecno reportedly making an effort to keep its user in the trend game by producing another budget-friendly phone with this exceptionally classic feature of Pop Up camera and the expected price for this phone is under PKR/-30,000.

Model name is still not confirmed but it’s rumored that the upcoming model will have 48 MPPop up Quad AI cameraand will not only leave other brands behind with its high-quality image results but will also give chance to people from every class of income to enjoy this divine experience.