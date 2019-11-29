LAHORE - A teenage girl ended her life swallowing poisonous pills at her house in Iqbal Town, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified by police as 18-year-old Aasia Bibi. The family told the police that Aasia took poisonous pills at her house and was shifted to hospital where she died later. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. Further investigation was underway. Separately, a 50-year-old man died when a speedy car bumped into his motorcycle on Ferozpur Road in the limits of Nishtar Colony police on Thursday. The deceased was identified by police as Anwar, a local resident. The driver along with the car managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the incident.
November 29, 2019
