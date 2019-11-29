Share:

LAHORE - A teenage girl ended her life swal­lowing poisonous pills at her house in Iqbal Town, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified by police as 18-year-old Aasia Bibi. The family told the police that Aasia took poi­sonous pills at her house and was shifted to hospital where she died later. The police hand­ed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. Further investigation was un­derway. Separately, a 50-year-old man died when a speedy car bumped into his motorcycle on Ferozpur Road in the lim­its of Nishtar Colony police on Thursday. The deceased was identified by police as Anwar, a local resident. The driver along with the car managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the incident.