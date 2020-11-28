Share:

As the pandemic enters its first year, it becomes evident that institutions cannot shut down or things cannot be halted temporarily. Instead, the infrastructure needs to be adjusted to the pandemic—daily workings, patterns and perhaps the way we have been doing things for decades have to be changed in order to make the lockdowns work in an efficient way.

Herein lies the conundrum of parliament. Parliament cannot shut down for obvious reasons—in order to counter the pandemic, legislators need to meet in session and pass laws and deliberate bills. Yet with an increasing number of parliamentarians testing positive for the virus, most recently PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the old system of gathering in the National Assembly in Islamabad will not work for the time being.

This is where technology must be used in order to make our democracy work. A special fund of Rs6 million has been earmarked by National Assembly Secretariat to ensure virtual meetings so that parliament sessions can be held despite the crisis. Training of sitting MNAs will be part of the programme. All the bills, agenda, publications will be available on a digital system, with the lawmakers given special access through laptops.

This was a long time coming and it is hoped that the programme is installed timely. Countries across the world have put in place mechanisms for video conferences for parliament. The use of technology would not only improve the performance of the government departments but also ensure transparency in public services because it leads to better monitoring and registration of details. While a lot of this hefty fund should go towards equipment and infrastructure, there must also be an emphasis on the training of parliamentarians. Our digital policies have reflected that a large number of officials in government are still not up to date when it comes to using technology—considering its enormous place in the world and politics, this is negligence and parliamentarians regardless need training to operate in a digital workspace.