Share:

Islamabad -‘Te Quiero Mucho’ means (I Love You So Much) written by Anwar Maqsood, composed by Bilal Maqsood, and produced by Ahsen Pervaiz which as its title suggests had a very lilting Latin feel and vibe to it.

Te Quiero Mucho is a nod towards the popular contemporary music trend and global phenomenon of Latin-American hits such as ‘Havana’ by Camila Cabello; ‘Smooth’ by Santana and ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi, but imbues and invigorates the Spanish sound with a decidedly ‘desi ‘melody and flourish. Says Bilal about the popular singing sensation: “Aima Baig’’ is a born performer and she outdid herself the way she performed and sang this song. This time we saw a very different Aima’s wardrobe for her Velo Sound Station performance was specially created by Mavi Kayani.