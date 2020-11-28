Share:

The police sub-inspector in Kashmore, Sindh not, only made his family and his department proud but made the entire Sindh and Pakistan proud when he acted promptly and trapped the rapist by persuading his daughter to work as a decoy to lure the culprit. His act was dually appreciated on social media and by the Sindh government.

Nabbing criminals is part of police’s duty but in our society, such an act is unprecedented where someone puts his female family member on risk and did not hesitate that what will people say. The bravery of the daughter of the police officer is also exceptional, who went ahead to play her role in apprehending the rapist who blackmailed and raped not only the woman but her minor daughter. The sick-minded criminal went on to the extent to keep the minor daughter of the rape victim hostage and demanded the victim woman to bring another woman to get her daughter freed. The brave daughter of the police officer accompanied the victim woman and after speaking on phone, the accused reached the hotel, fell into the trap and was apprehended. This laudable act of the police officer not only helped the distressed woman to get her daughter released and arrest the rapist but also set a good example that such unconventional acts of the police officials bring opprobrium from the public and quick justice to the victims.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.