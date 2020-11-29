Share:

ISLAMABAD - Though the COVID-19 has affected the smooth working of the Parliament for a period of not more than two months, yet the ongoing ‘politics of boycott’ by the joint Oposition has continuously been creating a bad image of the parliamentary practices.

The joint Oposition, from its current narrative, seems determined to not budge an inch from its stance to stay away from all the consultative meetings called by the PTI’s government.

This planned agitation against the government and the Seaker Ntional Asembly may further lead to taking even some worse decisions in the shape of ‘No confidence motion’ with the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), discussions with the senior opposition lawmakers revealed.

The role of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is significant behind the unanimous decisions to avoid participating in the formal parliamentary parleys, as the main oppositions factions had independently taken these kinds of in the past.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), the main opposition party in the National Assembly, believes that there was no importance of sitting with the government to deliberate on any important national level matters. The opposition party feels that it has given enough chance to the incumbent government but it failed to come up with ‘positive change’.

“We [the opposition] have participated in the meetings of the speaker and other called by the government, but now we [from the platform of PDM] feel there was no productivity in it,” said PML-N’s Parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Asif, sharing his comment over the politics of boycott.

Asif says, “Responsibility is mainly on the shoulder of the Prime Minister to respect the Parliament but he did not turn up in an important meeting,” he said, mentioning that the PDM [An alliance of parliamentary parties] union would deliberate on the matters related to moving No-Confidence motion.

Likewise, PPP-P the second largest party has also given much importance to the PDM.

Pakistan Peoples Party as per its previous had always remained part of Parliamentary process and avoided ‘politics of boycott’. Unlike its previous stance especially in the parliament to promote democratic values, PPP-P has been supporting the policy of boycott.

“We are supporting the boycott policy, as this government has deteriorated the Parliamentary norms,” said Information Secretary of PPP-P Nafeesa Shah, sharing her views about the politics of boycott. “This is actually dictatorship, we can’t state it a democratic government,” she maintained.

On the other hand, the government side is giving importance to the role of opposition in the parliament. The senior saner elements believe that the Opposition in the Parliament cannot be ignored. The government members, in the last meeting called by the speaker national assembly, despite the boycott of the opposition had decided to consult opposition on every parliamentary move in future.

Talking to The Nation, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said it has been his effort to run the proceedings in a cordial atmosphere. “It has always been my utmost effort, as a custodian of the House, to maintain democratic environment in the house,” he said.

He said, “I always prefer to run the House with the suggestions of Opposition but unfortunately the Opposition has boycotted the important meetings ,which was aimed to jointly form strategy and run the house in a cordial atmosphere,”, he said and remarked that despite all these boycott he [Speaker National Assembly] would continue to keep Opposition with the house. “We have never ignored the Opposition, and never try to do so in future, ‘’ he maintained.

It may be noted here that the Speaker National Assembly alongwith main rreasury benches members would consult opposition to summon the next National Assembly session.

Owing to reservations, the joint Opposition conveyed to the government members, the National Assembly Secretariat had twice postponed the scheduled meeting to discuss current issues of national security.

The National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had invited the Parliamentary leaders but reversed the decision within a day.

Earlier, a month before the Opposition had also refused to attend the meeting which was summoned on the matter of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) polls.

Parliamentary experts believe that the politics of boycott has always been used to put the government in pressure.

The incumbent government, unlike previous governments, ignored the pressure tactics.

The main Opposition factions had also strongly criticized the policy of boycott by Opposition in their governments era, they said.