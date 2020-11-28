Share:

RAWALPINDI - An anti-terrorism court on Thursday handed three times death sentence to a convict involved in killing of a traffic warden while awarded life imprisonment to another convict in the case.

The convict Raja Raheed was awarded death penalties for three counts under section 302/34 of PPC as well as section 7(a) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The ATC also awarded life imprisonment to three counts to another convict namely Raja Imran besides imposing fine of Rs0.5 million.

Traffic warden of City Traffic Police (CTP) Sub Inspector (SI) Shahid Sarwar was martyred by the accused over a road rage at Committee Chowk on June 12, 2018. A case has been registered against the accused with Police Station (PS) Waris Khan.

ATC Special Judge Raja Pervaiz Akhter took up Shahid Sarwar murder case during which the prosecution had contended the court that substantial evidences were available on record which established the involvement of the convicts in heinous crimes.

The judge announced the verdict after prosecution succeeded in establishing the case against the convict.

The high ups of CTP and Rawalpindi police hailed the court verdict.