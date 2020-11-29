Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet will discuss a 14-point agenda including presentations on the major initiatives of the present government in its next meeting scheduled to be held on coming Tuesday. According to the agenda, the federal cabinet will discuss the items including presentations on major initiatives of the present government on Naya Pakistan Housing Development project, Pakistan Island Development Authority and Ravi Urban Development Authority, renewal of RPT license, approval of the cabinet signing the protocol on International Educational Cooperation between Yildiz Technical University Pakistan Navy Engineering College Pakistan, appointment of CEO Postal Life Insurance Company Limited, allocation of Metropolitan Club Building F-9 Park Islamabad for establishing National of Arts Campus in Islamabad. The meeting will also discuss writ petition No. 3201/2020 titled Shohada Foundation Vs Federation of Pakistan order dated 28-1-2020 of Islamabad High Court, extension in deputation period for the post of Executive Director (BPS-21) National Health Institute, notification of revised threshold limit of Lower Price of Drugs under Sub paragraph (2) of paragraph 10 of Drug pricing policy 2018 and approval of reduction of in maximum retail price Remdesivir 100 mg injection in next meeting. The meeting will also discuss presentation on optimal utilization of J&K state properties, appointment of Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board, ratification of decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 20-11-2020, ratification of the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) of the cabinet in its meeting held on 16-11-2010 and ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases, in its meeting held on 26-11-2020 and any other item with permission of the Prime Minister.