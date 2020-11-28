Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) has said that development work should be improved further so as to ensure better environment and provision of sanitation and water supply services besides improved road network in the city.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the Diplomatic Enclave. Director Maintenance, Road Maintenance, Sanitation, Street Lights and other officers of the concerned departments were also present on the occasion. Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmed, speaking on the occasion, said that the Diplomatic Enclave is face of the city and it is prime responsibility of the CDA to keep it clean and green. Two more new parks are being constructed in the said area, one on the 4th Road and the other at the entrance of Diplomatic Enclave, he added.

The Chairman directed the concerned officials to expedite the ongoing development, rehabilitation and repair work in the city and further improve the situation around the markets.

In order to rehabilitate the green character of the diplomatic enclave, the environment department should increase its services and plant flowers and fruit trees in green belts, roadsides, parks and open spaces, he suggested. He said that weeds, plants and bushes should be cut down from the parks and other places and rainwater drains should also be cleaned.

Meanwhile, the chairman directed the officers to self-monitor the work related to their directorates across the city.

He also instructed the field officers to be present in the field and monitor the work.

Moreover, Chairman CDA also visited the overhead bridge at Faisal Avenue for the convenience of pedestrians and reviewed the ongoing work and directed the officers to expedite the construction of the overhead bridge and complete the bridge on time.