Share:

LAHORE-Chughtai Lab has been offering quality healthcare facilities to individuals with its diverse portfolio of diagnostic services. Chughtai’s healthcare efforts are provided based on the values of exceptional patient care, convenience, and community support. Through a nationwide footprint of 300+ centers across Pakistan, it strives to make healthcare services available to the masses. Chughtai Lab hosted its Corporate Partners Connect at its new Corporate Center at Sky Tower, Khalique-uz-Zaman Road, Clifton, Karachi. The event included discussions on the recent initiatives and programs of Chughtai Lab including the Diabetes Care Program, through which diabetes patients can get up to 50% discount on diabetes tests, and the launch of Chughtai Vaccination Centers across Pakistan. The event was attended by top CEOs of Karachi from multiple industries who appreciated the work of Chughtai Lab in the healthcare sector of Pakistan, especially, during COVID-19. Chughtai Lab continues to create more programs for community health and aims to contribute more in the field of Healthcare through its national footprint.