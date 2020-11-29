Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the second wave of Covid-19 resurges in the country, it reported 3,045 new infections and 45 deaths during the last 24 hours.

With the new fatalities, the death toll in the country has now reached 7,942. Pakistan reported more than 3,000 coronavirus cases for the fourth straight day on Saturday.

According to the data, Sindh reported 1,423 cases, Punjab 738 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 323 cases, Balochistan 38 cases, Islamabad 447 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 55 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan reported 21 cases during the last 24 hours.

The Sindh province’s Covid-19 tally has risen to 171,595 with 1,389 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the officials. The province also reported 14 more fatalities from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,911. According to the officials, 1,650 more people have recovered in the province, taking the total to 150,765. Islamabad reported 2 deaths, AJK 6 deaths, GB 1 death and Punjab 15 deaths during the last 24 hours. Punjab’s tally has risen to 117,898 while the death toll is 2,960. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported nine deaths, taking the provincial death toll to 1,355 while Balochistan’s death toll remains 165.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported more than 1,000 Covid-19 recoveries for the 4th straight day. It has reported 1,672 Coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the disease in the country. This is the fourth day in a row the country has reported more than 1,000 Coronavirus recoveries. The total has risen to 337,553 while the recovery rate is 86.0 per cent, according to the officials. There are now 46,861 active cases of infection and positive ratio has risen to 6.3 percent of the tests conducted in a day.