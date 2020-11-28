Share:

RAWALPINDI -A court of law on Saturday has awarded death penalty to a convicted dacoit while sent his accomplice behind prison for life in a dacoity-cum-double murder case at a fuel station at Shah Bagh in Kallar Syedan.

An additional and session judge awarded death sentence to a convicted dacoit namely Abdul Wahan while gave life imprisonment to his accomplice Adnan Farooq.

The duo having sophisticated weapons stormed into a petrol pump at Shah Bagh in Kallar Syedan in February 2019 and snatched cash from cashier. Upon showing resistance, the dacoits opened indiscriminate firing and killed cashier Waqar Hussain and security guard Muhammad Siddique and fled from crime scene. On complaint of fuel station owner, Kallar Syedan police station registered case against dacoits. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas had taken notice of double murder case and constituted a special team comprising SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed and the then SHO PS Kallar Syedan Inspector Malik Allah Yar to trace out killers. After hectic efforts, Inspector Malik Allah Yar managed to arrest the dacoits and put them behind the bars.