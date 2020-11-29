Share:

Bhimber - Deputy Commissioner Bhimber Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb Khan inaugurated the anti-polio campaign here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that all possible steps would be taken to make the polio campaign a success and everyone should cooperate in this national cause. “We should continue our role in strengthening the healthy society by making this campaign a success by following the precautionary measures and SOPs,” he added.

During briefing session, Dr. Mehboob Ahmad Chaudhry said, “Polio is a dangerous disease which affects children below 5 years of age. It is a deadly disease of all ages. This year, the third round of national polio campaign is being held in Bhimber district.” He said there had been no polio case in Bhimber since 2000. The total population of Bhimber district is 443,226 of which the number of children under the age of five is 70536.

“In order to ensure that every child gets vaccinated, 215 mobile teams have been formed in Bhimber district which will go door to door to administer polio vaccinate to the children.