Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Mudasir Riaz Malik visited various areas of the provincial capital to review

cleanliness arrangements on Sturday.

He directed the staff of the Lahore Waste Management Authority (LWMC) to speed up cleanliness operation and ensure proper cleanliness in the city.

He said garbage should not be seen anywhere and it should be removed immediately.

The DC visited Harbanspura, Lal Pul, Jial Road, Sadique Trade Center Road and Firdous Market.