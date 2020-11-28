Share:

Islamabad -He’s one of the world’s highest paid actors. But Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was overwhelmed with pride upon seeing his very own balloon in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade recently. The 48 year old former wrestler admitted he’s done some ‘pretty cool’ things in his career, but never began to imagine seeing his likeness in the sky on one of the most popular television programs of the year.

A massive balloon made its way through the streets of Manhattan featuring The Rock from his iconic 1996 photo which has made its round in memes and was also recreated in an SNL sketch. ‘Never in my wildest dreams,’ he wrote. I’ve been a lucky SOB to have done some pretty cool sh** in my career, but after seeing my @nbcyoungrock FANNY PACK FLOAT in the #MacysThanksgivingParade, this might take the cake.’ He reminisced on the past and described just a few of the hardships endured on the road to becoming a global superstar.