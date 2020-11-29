Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Saturday said that the provincial government was taking all possible measures to upgrade education sector and provide equal opportunities of access to education to all students.

Talking to newsmen here, he said that the education sector had been ignored by the successive governments during the last 70 years. He said all dropouts would also be brought back to schools.

To a question, the minister said that national language could be an effective means of communication and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had included Iqbal Studies in the educational syllabus. He said that parliamentarians, civil society organisations, consultants, law experts, teachers and students were being mobilised for their active and effective role in promotion of quality education.

The HR&MA department is also holding various sessions and panel discussions in which various suggestions were put forward by the participants such as laws of the federal government and provinces must be revised and enacted in compliance with the international standards. There must be a strict check on any violence at workplaces specially violence against women and child abuse. He stressed the need for creating a work-friendly environment for them to work after attaining the minimum age, children should not be allowed to work in homes, streets, factories, or brick-kilns.

To another question, he said that since PTI is committed to ensuring rights to all citizens regardless of religion, caste or creed, the Punjab government had enacted various laws for protection of child rights in the province. In Punjab, he maintained, 5.2 per cent of women and girls aged 15-49 years had first been married before the age of 15, according to Punjab Statistics Bureau in 2014.