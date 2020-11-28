Share:

Attock-Drawing attention towards the alarming spike in the number of premature births in Pakistan, different speakers while speaking at a seminar which was held to mark the World Prematurity Day said that 21 per cent of the babies born in Pakistan every year are either premature or underweight. The seminar was organised by District Health Department at Public Health Nursing School Attock on Saturday.

A large number of public health professionals, nurses, student nurses, lady health workers, lady health visitors and others attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, experts attributed the growing number of premature births in the country to negligence towards women’s health during the course of pregnancy.

The speakers revealed that Pakistan is ranked second among the top 10 countries that account for nearly two-thirds of all deaths from preterm birth complications. They informed that 15million babies are born before time and over 1 million children die before their fifth birthday around the globe every year. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Attock Dr Jawad Elahi speaking on this occasion said that World Prematurity Day is observed as a part of global effort to raise awareness of the deaths and disabilities due to prematurity, which is regarded as one of the leading causes of newborn deaths worldwide. He said that this year theme was ‘Together for babies born too soon – Caring for the future.’ He said that preterm births are one of the leading causes of death of children under five years of age.

He claimed that according to UNICEF, it is alarming that the existing rate of preterm births – 5 to 18 per cent – is on the rise in most of the countries. Dr Elahi further said said that as the world is facing the challenge of dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that healthcare providers should enable mothers and infants to remain together and practice skin-to-skin contact, and rooming-in throughout the day and night, especially straight after birth during the establishment of breastfeeding, whether or not the mother or child has suspected, probable, or confirmed COVID-19.

District Coordinator National Maternal and Newborn Child Health Dr Saeed Akhter said that a strong commitment towards reducing the number of preterm births in the country is imperative to progress towards global goals for health and wellbeing. He said that every year, an estimated 15 million babies in the world – one in every ten – are born before 37 weeks of pregnancy are completed. Preterm birth complications are the leading cause of death for children under five years of age.

He revealed that in Pakistan, collaborative efforts during last five years have helped reduce newborn mortality from 55 to 42 deaths per 1, 000 live births, but losing that many precious lives is unacceptable and a matter of great concern .

Assistant Commissioner Zarmeena Wazir, speaking on this occasion said that most common cause of death among one-month old infants is premature birth. But their lives can be saved if they are provided proper medical treatment and care. She said that provision of specific training and supportive supervision to advance skills and competencies including safe use of water, sanitation and hygiene and infection, prevention and control facilities is extremely important. Later, a walk was organised to create awareness among general public regarding premature births and preventive measures.