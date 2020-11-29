Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Sunday will preside over a key meeting over arrest of workers ahead of Multan rally scheduled on November 30.

According to details, ex-Prime Minister (PM) and leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Yousaf Raza Gillani, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) leader Maulana Anas Noorani, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Rana Sanaullah and others will participate in the session.

The move came after local government arrested more than 40 activists over clash with police officers deployed at Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh.

The political workers carried out a rally from Gillani House and clashed with police at Chowk Ghanta Ghar.

The security personnel also arrested Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Qasim Gillani and PML-N leader Saad Khursheed Kanju. Workers of PDM were also apprehended from Vehari, Dunyapur and Jhang.

Meanwhile, a case was also registered against over 300 unidentified people for vandalism.