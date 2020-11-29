Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Asian elephant of Islamabad Zoo ‘Kaavan’ finally breaks the chains of captivity and solitude after entertaining humans for around 35 years from cage – despite having a pain of loneliness in its heart.

Much awaited winter downpour in the hilly federal capital city had dropped the temperature and ‘Kaavan’ standing at its sheltered enclosure in the zoo was constantly bobbing its head.

The elephant was consistently moving its head in a way as it wanted to forget its unpleasant memories in the zoo. However, scientists say elephants have incredible memories and they ‘never forget’. The 35-year-old elephant in the Islamabad Zoo was chained, faced loneliness, ate substandard and less food, and was denied proper medical care during his years spent in the zoo. When Kaavan was standing in its enclosure during the downpour, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) was holding a meeting to discuss the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of shifting of the elephant to Cambodia.

Following the Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders, the IWMB collaborated with an animal welfare group Four Paws International to shift the Kaavan to a sanctuary. A special container has been prepared for Kaavan and chartered flight of above five hours will take it to Cambodia wildlife sanctuary where this elephant will spend the rest of his life.

Vaqar Zakriya, a member of the IWMB, expressing his views about Kaavan departure said that it was a lengthy debate with conflicting views that whether Kaavan should be kept in the country or sent abroad.

“Asian elephant is a social animal and considering its loneliness, mental, physical health situation and finally following the court orders it was decided to send it to Cambodia,” he said.

Vaqar said that the sanctuary in Cambodia fulfils all requirements for a wild elephant where Kaavan would have a natural environment and better healthcare for the rest of its life.

A team of the animals welfare group Four Paws spent the above three months taming Kaavan with it to make its shifting and flight a smooth process.

Four Paws team leader Dr. Khalil Ahmed tamed Kaavan by singing the song and the aggressive animal made a friendly relationship with its new trainer finally. The team convinced Kaavan to enter the newly built container in which it will stay till its flight reaches the Cambodia sanctuary.

“Shifting an elephant itself is a difficult method and two specialists will travel along with the chartered flight to monitor Kaavan,” said Vaqar Zakriya.

He also said that it was a million of rupees process which was collaborated with the two international animal welfare organizations. After remaining unsuccessful in providing an enabling environment to Kaavan in the Islamabad Zoo, government functionaries are set to give a warm farewell to the Asian elephant.

President Arif Alvi expressed the confidence that Kaavan would find happiness in Cambodia after being surrounded by his companion elephants. He stressed the need for raising awareness among masses about animal rights and environmental care. Pop legend Cher who advocated long to rescue Kaavan is also set to sing a farewell bid song for the lone elephant.

Meanwhile, the Four Paws veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil said that Kaavan will have a more species appropriate space in which to roam and he will also importantly have three companions with which he can form a herd.

Member IWMB Vaqar Zakriya also explained that Asian elephant is a sensitive animal which develops emotional bonds with few close to it.

He said Kaavan had likely suffered with Stockholm Syndrome kind of situation with its previous mahout and still it can recognize him. However, he also said, “It’s difficult to say whether Kaavan will forget its harsh memories in the zoo or not”.