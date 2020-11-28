Share:

Every day, we see the pandemic getting worse. Cases are rising by the day; numbers have now crossed over 3000.Hospital capacities of the most major cities are shrinking; Islamabad and Rawalpindi are dangerously close to getting saturated by corona cases; there are already scattered reports of the unavailability of ventilators. Reinfection is a real threat and even so, there seems to be little in the way of any safety measures.

With a major rally in Multan tomorrow, the government is naturally concerned by the risk this gathering poses to the city and its inhabitants and has started taking action. The usual measures are starting to take shape. Containers are up in Multan, and some known opposition party workers have been rounded up. However, the ruling party must know that this on its own is not enough. If anything, the PDM alliance is only going to use this as an excuse to commit itself to its demonstration schedule even more strictly, because it will feel like it’s been backed in a corner.

The only way to get the opposition to stop on its protest route is to engage with political leaders of the aggrieved parties directly. The government has already committed itself to go harder on the opposition, so making a move to find a temporary middle ground will not be perceived as weakness. This is the time for the government to make an overture; for the good of the general public. There is no need to demand a permanent end; the opposition only has to hold off on its plan until the second wave has passed us by. PDM should also try and unbiasedly assess the consequences of its potential actions. If one of the major leaders of the alliance—Bilawal Bhutto Zardari—can be infected by the virus, there is no telling how bad the spread is in the crowds below the stage. Both sides must approach this more maturely.