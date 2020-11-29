Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday met United Arab Emetates (UAE) State Minister Reem Al Hashimi. The minister highlighted the difficulties being faced by Pakistani citizens regarding UAE visa and emphasised resolution at the earliest possible.

The two foreign ministers, during the meeting held on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niamey, Niger, exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, COVID-19 situation,

Pakistan’s participation in the Expo, and other matters of mutual interest, a Foreign Office press release said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the close fraternal ties as well as people-to-people contacts between the two countries and stressed Pakistan’s commitment to forge closer cooperation with UAE in diverse fields.

Appreciating Foreign Minister Qureshi’s statement at the 47th CFM Session, the Emirati minister of state lauded Pakistan’s initiative to propose Organization Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolution on combating Islamophobia.

The two sides also exchanged views on OIC matters and stressed the importance of further strengthening it as a united and pivotal platform for the Muslim Ummah. It was also agreed to enhance mutual exchanges to carry forward the process of growing bilateral cooperation.

Pak-Niger economic ties

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also met his counterpart of Niger Kalla Ankouraou wherein he emphasized expanding bilateral economic and commercial ties and offered to continue assisting Niger through various capacity-building programmes.

The foreign minister, during the meeting held in Niger capital Niamey on the sidelines of the 47th Council of Foreign Ministers Session, expressed satisfaction over the close brotherly relations between the two countries, marked by common faith and convergence of views and shared perspectives, said a foreign office press release issued here.

Thanking Niger for its long-held principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the foreign minister apprised his Niger counterpart about the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He briefed Foreign Minister Kalla on India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, and subsequent steps to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, in violation of United Nations Security Council’s resolutions and international law, especially the 4th Geneva Convention. In the bilateral context, the two ministers agreed that exchange of high-level visits would provide further momentum to relations between the two countries.

The foreign minister reiterated his invitation to his Niger counterpart to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Trade, investment opportunities in Somalia

Somalian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Balal Mohamed Osman Saturday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discussed bilateral ties with particular focus on enhancing trade and investment cooperation.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niamey, Niger, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues with a focus on Pakistan-Somalia relations and mutual support at multilateral fora, a Foreign Office press release said.

Highlighting historical ties and Pakistan’s steadfast support to Somalia, the foreign minister reaffirmed the commitment to further promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, in particular in trade and investment.

The foreign minister stated that Pakistan, under its “Engage Africa” initiative, attached high importance to its relations with Africa and Somalia.

The Somali minister of state conveyed gratitude over Pakistan’s consistent support and expressed the desire to forge closer ties in a range of areas.

Briefing about overall environment in Somalia, he informed the Foreign Minister Qureshi on improving law and order situation in the country. He stated that Somalia would like to benefit from Pakistan’s continued support in human resource development as well as its expertise in countering terrorism.

The state minister also invited Pakistani investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities in Somalia and identified the livestock, fisheries, agriculture and natural resources as key sectors in this regard. Foreign Minister Qureshi assured of Pakistan’s full support for the reconstruction and economic development of Somalia. The two sides agreed to maintain close contact to follow up on key areas of mutual interest.