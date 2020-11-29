Share:

The World Health Organisation has delivered 15 ventilators to Gaza hospitals amid a spike in Covid-19 infections that has tested the Palestinian territory’s under-developed health system, Reuters reported.

The donation of the intensive care devices, funded by Kuwait, came a week after local and international public health advisers said hospitals in the enclave could soon become overwhelmed.

“These devices will help medical teams provide better service to patients, but it is not enough,” said Abdullatif Alhaj of Gaza’s health ministry.