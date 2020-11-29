Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will overcome the recent wave of the Covid-17 pandemic with the people’s support.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that rulers of previous regimes ignored the health sector as the same had never been in their priorities. Usman Buzdar termed the attitude of opposition a big disappointment and said that they were merely giving meaningless and absurd statements for the point-scoring. He further maintained that issuing statements cannot serve the ailing humanity as standing beside the people in their time of trial was the real service.

“The PTI government is standing with the people in their difficult time”. Usman Buzdar said that the government was taking measures to control the corona pandemic unlike the PDM that was putting the lives of the people in danger by holding rallies. He said that every step taken by the government was meant to protect the lives of the people. “Those doing negative politics should regain their senses. The government will strictly implement corona SOPs and legal action will be taken in the case of violation”, Usman Buzdar warned.