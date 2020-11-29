Share:

PESHAWAR - Chairman Amn Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah on Saturday claimed that the government had overburdened the nation by availing loans from foreign monetary institutions and lenders, pushing the people lives in distress instead of bringing any real improvement.

Presiding over a meeting of the party’s executive council, Faiq Shah urged the government to make public the details of loans obtained from global financial lenders. He said that instead of bringing the country under constant debts, steps needed to be taken to improve the life of the common man.

Faiq Shah demanded that steps should be taken to bring improvement in the life standard of the general masses. The ATP chairman said they would hold the government accountable for its manifesto, promises and tall claims.

He urged the rulers to honour their pledges of bringing change in the life of common people.