ISLAMABAD - The federal government has extended deployment of paramilitary forces in the strategically located Gilgit-Baltistant (GB) to maintain law and order situation there. The Ministry of Interior has extended deployment of 1,050 personnel of Frontier Constabulary, Rangers and Gilgit Baltistan Scouts who were already deployed there to hold November 15 elections of GB Assembly. After formal approval of the cabinet, the ministry has extended the deployment till December 2 and a formal notification has been issued, a senior official of the interior ministry said. According to details, as many 440 personnel of Rangers (Punjab), 410 of GB Scouts and 200 personnel of Frontier Constabulary had been deployed in the region.

Earlier this week, some unidentified miscreants had set on fire the office of the Forest Department and three government vehicles in Kashrote area of Gilgit.