Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will overcome the recent wave of the Covid-17 pandemic with the people’s support.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that rulers of previous regimes ignored the health sector as the same had never been in their priorities.

Usman Buzdar termed the attitude of opposition a big disappointment and said that they were merely giving meaningless and absurd statements for the point-scoring.

He further maintained that issuing statements cannot serve the ailing humanity as standing beside the people in their time of trial was the real service.

“The PTI government is standing with the people in their difficult time”. Usman Buzdar said that the government was taking measures to control the corona pandemic unlike the PDM that was putting the lives of the people in danger by holding rallies.

He said that every step taken by the government was meant to protect the lives of the people.

“Those doing negative politics should regain their senses. The government will strictly implement corona SOPs and legal action will be taken in the case of violation”, Usman Buzdar warned.

PTI MNAs, ticket-holders meet Usman Buzdar, apprise him of constituency problems

Elected representatives including MNAs Sardar Muhammad Khan Legari, Umer Aslam and PTI ticket holder Ibrar-ul-Haq called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office on Saturday and apprised him of the problems of their respective areas.

The Chief Minister assured them to solve the problems of their respective areas and said that the journey of development and progress will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that development work in the backward areas as well as in their constituencies will be completed on a priority basis.

He asked the elected representatives to make a close liaison with the people of their constituencies and leave no stone unturned for solving their problems.

He further maintained that PDM was an alliance of rejected elements and they had no agenda. “This gang is hatching conspiracies for the sake of power.

Public gatherings will not affect the government but legal action will be taken on the violation of corona SOPs”.

Buzdar said the government will continue to take every necessary step for safeguarding the lives of the people.

Opposition leaders only care for their negative politics but the government will not allow them to play with the lives of the peoples, he added.

CM greets Sikh community on birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday congratulated the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji and welcomed them in Punjab.

He said that according to the Islamic teachings, the PTI government believed in religious tolerance. He said that setting up of Kartarpur corridor was a historic achievement of the PTI government.

He said that the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji was a traditional and joyful festival of the Sikh community.

He said participating in each other’s joys will promote brotherhood and harmony.

He further maintained that Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the best example of religious tolerance and interreligious harmony.

He said that Baba Guru Nanak was among those personalities who spread the message of love for humanity and brotherhood. “It is a matter of pleasure for the PTI government to serve the Sikh community every year.

All facilities have been provided to the Sikh community for performing their religious rituals. Sikh community is free to live their lives according to their religious beliefs”, he said, adding the government was paying special attention to maintaining, renovating and security of gurdwaras.

The government has ensured the protection of the rights of the minorities, he added.