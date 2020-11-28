Share:

Addis Ababa-Heavy shelling rocked the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region Saturday as the city of half a million braced for an all-out offensive by government forces against its dissident leaders.

Ethiopia’s military “has started hitting with heavy weaponry and artillery the centre of Mekele”, the local government said. Two humanitarian officials with staff in the city confirmed the strikes.

“The Tigray regional state calls upon all who have a clear conscience, including the international community, to condemn the artillery and warplane attacks and massacres being committed,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, announced November 4 he had ordered military operations against Tigray’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

More than three weeks of fierce fighting has left thousands dead “including many civilians as well as security forces”, the International Crisis Group said Friday.

Tens of thousands of refugees have streamed over the border into Sudan. Abiy announced Thursday he had ordered a “final” offensive on TPLF leaders, and Ethiopia’s military says it has encircled the city.

A communications blackout in Tigray has made it difficult to verify claims from both sides about how the fighting is going.

A spokesman for a crisis committee formed in response to hostilities in Tigray did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday about reported shelling in Mekele, which has already been hit by air strikes.

A spokeswoman for Abiy’s office referred AFP to past statements indicating military operations would be undertaken “strategically” to avoid undue harm to civilians.

Eritrea drawn in

In its statement Saturday, the Tigray government accused Abiy of teaming up with Isaias Afwerki, president of neighbouring Eritrea, for the assault on Mekele.

“The Tigray regional state would like it to be known to friends and enemies alike that it will give proportional response to the massacres and property damages being done by those fascists,” the statement said.

The TPLF dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before Abiy came to power in 2018, and it fought a brutal border war with Eritrea that killed tens of thousands between 1998 and 2000.

Abiy won his Nobel in large part for initiating a rapprochement with Isaias in 2018.

Ethiopia has denied enlisting Eritrean military support in the ongoing operations in Tigray, though it has acknowledged using Eritrean territory.