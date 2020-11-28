Share:

Islamabad-The 23-year-old girl Kainat Tariq, who was studying at a university, was not murdered but committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills, police investigators have concluded.

The motive behind the suicide committed by Kainat Tariq, also employee of Red Crescent Society Pakistan, was separation between her parents.

Following a deep investigation into the case, the investigators concluded, “it was a suicide case,” said a senior police officer while talking to The Nation on Saturday.

It may be noted that Industrial Area police have arrested former Secretary General of RCSP Khalid Bin Majeed after Muhammad Tariq Khan, the father of deceased, accused him of contracting “secret marriage” and murdering her by giving her poison.

Police had also obtained five-day physical remand of the accused from a court of law.

Sharing further details, the senior police officer, who is enjoying a good repute in Islamabad police, said the investigators have collected all the evidences in the case.

He said Kainat Tariq was mentally disturbed due to clash between her father and mother, who had separated. He added on the day of incident, Kainat Tariq bought anti-rat pills from a medical store situated at Taramari Chowk while she was being transported to her office from home by a staff driver of RSCP. “The girl swallowed pills in the vehicle and her condition started deteriorating in office when she called Khalid Bin Majeed, her ultimate boss,” he said adding that Khalid immediately brought her to RCSP Hospital for medical treatment but the doctors referred her to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) due to critical condition. “In HFH, the doctors washed her stomach but she could not survive,” the police officer said.

Police had also seized the empty bottle of pills and bill of medical store from office of girl besides grilling the medical store owner who admitted that Kainat purchased pills from him, he said.

He added police had taken samples from the body of deceased and dispatched to Forensic Lab Lahore for examination.

He said Khalid Bin Majeed is not a killer rather he was taking care of his employee (Kainat) and was her sympathiser because of her “disturbed home life.”

“Kainat was living in a hostel along with two other friends. The police also questioned the management of hostel,” he said.

On a query, the police officer said Kainat was not married to Khalid Bin Majeed as police could not get any marriage certificate (Nikkah Nama) or any other evidence in this regard so far. “Her salary was Rs35,000 and not that much mentioned by her father in FIR,” he said in response to another query.

He also told this correspondent that Kainat had never applied for passport so travelling to UK without passport is out of question.

Despite of all the facts, police are still investigating the case from all possible angles, he said.

Police will produce Khalid Bin Majeed before a court of law by Monday after expiry of his five-day physical remand.