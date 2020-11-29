Share:

Peshawar - A delegation led by Secretary Department of Science and Information Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited Gilgit-Baltistan on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and at the invitation of the Minister for Planning and Development Gilgit-Baltistan.

The delegation briefed the Gilgit-Baltistan authorities about the steps taken by the government to introduce technology sector reforms and good governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the efforts made to provide public services.

The delegation conveyed the message of Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziaullah Bangash to extend full cooperation to the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and benefit from the projects initiated by the government for the promotion of IT sector for good governance in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government appreciated the reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed keen interest in introducing them in Gilgit-Baltistan. Initially, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will provide free hosting and technical assistance for software customisation for the planning commission forms and a MoU will be signed between the two governments soon.

“We also offer the rest of the provinces to contact the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in software customisation and other projects and on the direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, these services and technical training will be provided to all provinces free of cost,” said Ziaullah Bangash.

Earlier, the Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Planning and Development had visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and met the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and other senior officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Planning and Development was briefed on various technological initiatives initiated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The GB government appreciated the IT projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and wished to introduce them there.