Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday conducted an operation against illegal constructions in Allama Iqbal Town, Raiwind Road and LDA Avenue-I and demolished 11 illegal constructions besides sealing 26 buildings.

On the direction of Director General LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar, the staff demolished two illegal shops constructed on plot No 40 Huma Block in Allama Iqbal Town, and sealed another illegally constructed shop on plot No 610 Omar Block.

Shutters of illegal shops were demolished on plot No 370 Omar Block and plot No 658 Nizam Block.

Illegal construction in front of mandatory space of 361 Hunza Block was demolished. Moreover, 17 properties were sealed for non-payment of annual commercialization fee.