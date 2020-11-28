Share:

LAHORE-Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday urged LDA, TEPA and MCL authorities to resolve the issues of encroachments and lack of parking facilities in the close vicinities of business centres.

LCCI adhoc committee constituted by President Mian Tariq Misbah took stock of the whole situation and its impact on businesses. The committee headed by LCCI Executive Committee Member Khadim Hussain suggested constructing parking plaza at Neela Gumbad which has already been approved in 2006 and 2011. PC-1 of the said project had already been prepared. Since, the government has started development work therefore it high time to include Anarkali parking plaza in list of work to be completed.

Muhammad Naeem Hanif, Executive Committee Member, LCCI pointed out the encroachments and parking issues at Shah Alam Market and informed that motorcycles, vehicles, rickshaws parked in streets, passageways and corridors of the market are a hurdle in running business activities in the market.

He suggested the government to provide and maintain parking plazas in markets to avoid the traffic mess. There is a dire need to provide multistory parking plazas in the markets and more traffic staff should be deployed to manage traffic in the markets.

Zeeshan Sohail Malik, Executive Committee Member, LCCI stated that business community is facing difficulties due to encroachments and in the absence of parking plazas. He suggested to convert abandoned parks into parking plazas near Urdu Bazar and Paper Market.

Ashraf Bhatti appreciated the efforts of LCCI for the benefits of traders and business community. He said that there should be zero tolerance policy towards the encroachments and massive fine to be charged on encroachments.

Mehboob Ali Sirki suggested developing parking plaza on vacant land adjacent to Sharif Plaza, Ferozpure Road, Lahore. He also suggested that parking plazas should be developed underground and shops on ground which would also generate revenue for the government.

Muhammad Azam pointed out the encroachments at Main Hall Road, Qadri Chamber, Osama Centre and Kacha Hall Road towards Beadon Road. He also suggested that Motorcycle Parking should be developed at the vacant place adjacent to Zaman Plaza, Hall Road until the development of parking plazas, parking lines should be marked and at least 6 traffic wardens be deployed to cater the traffic flow at Hall Road Market.

Rana Akhtar Mahmood highlighted the massive encroachments at Karim Block and Moon Market. He said that there is a mafia behind the encroachments in every market. Once operation against encroachments ends, the people again install their stalls with the help of traders and administration. He said that there is a dire need to identify the people who are behind this mafia.

Khadim Hussain floated the idea to develop hydraulic parking plazas. He suggested that government should share the project plans with stakeholders and facilitate public and private partnership to run these projects.