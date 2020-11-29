Share:

LAHORE-Master Paints clinched the title in the Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2020 after overpowering Pricemeter.pk in the final played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Saturday.

The final between Master Paints and Pricemeter.pk proved to be a very challenging and exciting one and after a tough battle, Master Paints succeeded in winning the final by 9-6. Marcos Panelo was in sublime form and played tremendous polo to emerge as top scorer for Master Paints with splendid six goals while the remaining three came from Bilal Haye (2 goals) and Sufi Muhammad Amir (one goal). From the losing side, Mannuel Carranza hammered a hat-trick and Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Sheikh Muhammad Raffay and Sufi Muhammad Haroon converted one goal each.

The final of this event was played before another final - Aquafina Polo Cup - here at the JP&CC and former Governor Punjab Lt Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool graced the final as chief guest and gave away prizes and shields to the winners. Newage Cables Directors Adnan Jalil Azam and Alman Jalil Azam, JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (r) Babar Mahboob Awan and a great number of spectators were also present on the occasion.