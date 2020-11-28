Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Model Customs Collectorate Islamabad (MCCI) organised a tree plantation ceremony at its headquarters, informed a spokesman on Saturday. Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Javed inaugurated a Tree Plantation Drive on the Srinagar Highway, he said. Senior officers of Pakistan Customs including Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, Member Customs-Operations, were present at the event and a total of 1000 Orchid (Kachnaar) trees have been planted during the first phase of the drive. During this drive, 4000 more trees will be planted in different areas of Islamabad including Srinagar Highway and along the steeps of Margalla Hills.

These trees will include various species such as Orchid (Kachnaar), Ficus (Peepal), Pongamia (Sukh Chain), and Banyan Tree (Badh). As part of its social responsibility, Pakistan Customs is striving to contribute to the country’s economic development while actively ensuring the preservation and promotion of a clean and sustainable environment.