KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised on Saturday the PTI-led Federal Government over laying off as many as 4,544 employees of the loss-making Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM).

He tweeted: “The heartless government’s sacked 4500 workers of Pakistan Steel mills. PPP will return each & everyone back to work. The land of this historical industrial asset belongs to the people of Sindh, we will not let the PTI get away with this economic murder.”

The 4,544 PSM employees, including teachers, drivers, firemen, operators, health and security staffers, SEDGMs, managers and others had been sacked, a spokesperson from the Steel Mill said the other day.

Hitting back at the young PPP leader, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar wrote on his official Twitter handle, “Let me remind everyone that it was during PPP tenure that PSM went from a profit making entity with billions in bank account to a heavy loss making and bankrupt entity. Capacity was taken down to 40% and then PML-N shut it down in 2015.”