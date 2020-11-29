Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday initiated a separate inquiry into Sindh wheat scam under the anti-money laundering act 2010 after important revelations, sources said. The latest investigation disclosed that the important personalities involved in the wheat scam laundered money abroad, sources said.

The secretary food department Sindh excused himself from appearing before the NAB along with the record by citing that he was suffering from coronavirus. Evidence regarding the missing wheat sacks worth millions of rupees in Shaheed Benazirabad district had been acquired by the NAB, sources said.

It emerged that the food department illegally issued payments to floor mills. Meanwhile, the NAB has held food department officials responsible in a case related to declaring wheat sacks in Bandhi and Daur as useless.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh chapter had recovered more than Rs10 billion in wheat scandal under the inquiries opened against the provincial food department for the theft of wheat worth more than Rs15 billion. A report released by NAB showed that nine inquiries were opened against Sindh Food Department in Sukkur as wheat worth more than Rs15 billion had been stolen in nine districts. The flour mill owners plea-bargained Rs2.112 billion during the NAB investigation, the report had said.