Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that non-adherence to Coronavirus related SOPs has intensified the spread of the pandemic.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Saturday, she said that by wearing face masks, the spread of the virus can be reduced by 70 percent.

She said that around 13638 health professionals have also been affected by the Coronavirus in Punjab.

Yasmin Rashid urged the opposition parties to give priority to the health of masses and postpone holding of public gatherings.