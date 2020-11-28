Share:

Rawalpindi-Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting to Chief Minister Punjab, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday lashed out at opposition parties saying their leaders are challenging the government writ and put the people endanger of COVID-19 while openly violating the court orders.

Addressing the press conference at Rawalpindi Press Club, she said the PDM leadership is taking law into hand in Multan by breaking the locks of the stadium but the law will take its course against them.

Accompanied by PTI North Punjab President and MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, the Special Assistant noted that the second wave of COVID-19 is proving to be more dangerous as compared to the first one and the next two weeks are very curial.

She said the virus positivity ratio is high in Punjab with hospitals filling to capacity.

She said that we accept the democratic right of the opposition parties but it is also our responsibility to protect the health and lives of the people from Coronavirus so we will not spare those who violate the law and play with people’s health.

Awan termed the ongoing pandemic in the country as extremely dangerous and advised the PDM leadership to use new technology instead of holding public meetings.

“Change your strategy to satisfy your desires and ego. After the Corona pandemic, the opposition can run its drive against the government,” she said.

She said that the government will expose who tried to spread unrest and chaos in Multan and those influentials who consider themselves above the law. “But, we made it clear that the law is equal for all,” she said.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it was strange that PML-N leaders were spreading hatred in Multan on the day when their mother’s body was lying at home for burial and they were busy in politics.

She said that two children are fueling the nation under the guise of ‘Abu Bachao’ movement. She said that they want the Corona test to be mandatory for those who come to the ceremonies held at their homes but expose the people to the deadly virus in the gatherings.

She said that Bilawal and Maryam are pushing old diesel car and the gear box is corrupt and this car can no longer run and the people of Peshawar have proved this by not attending their public meeting.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar knew the democratic right of the opposition but it is their responsibility to protect the people from COVID-19. “The miscreants are trying to take law in their hands in Multan which is the city of saints. The law has the power to stop them and also provide the constitutional and legal protection to the people,” she said.

She said that Nawaz Sharif, fled to London to get medical treatment but he did not go to any hospital even once. “According to our traditions, there is nothing more than honor and respect of mother. Nawaz Sharif had to show courage and participate in funeral of his mother,” she said.