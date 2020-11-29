Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan says opposition's bid to hold public rallies is aimed at pressurizing government to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) at the cost of people's lives in the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he said sole and desperate goal of opposition political leadership is to save their families' looted wealth and corruption for which they are making last ditch efforts to get an NRO, but they will not succeed.

The Prime Minister said opposition leaders have never worked and their autocratic lifestyle is directly dependent on saving their families' ill-gotten wealth through robbing and impoverishing the nation.

Imran Khan said the problem of people of Pakistan during COVID 19 is the political leadership that has never gone through any democratic struggle nor worked with ordinary citizens to understand their difficulties they face and never contributed in any substantive way for betterment of ordinary citizens.

Imran Khan said these entitled "leaders" living like royalty in their secluded mansions, have simply inherited their positions because of their families and they have no concern for the lives of ordinary citizens.

The Prime Minister said when smart lockdown was imposed to save people from becoming destitute and save economy from total collapse, these "leaders" opposed it and demanded complete lockdown and now when smart lockdown is again needed to check new spike of the pandemic, they want to hold public rallies instead of caring for the lives and safety of people.