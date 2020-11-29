Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan as a founding member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation always upheld the sanctity of the organization as a collective voice of Muslim Ummah.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said we look forward to hosting the 48th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad next year.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has also become a member of the 6-member OIC Executive Committee.

Foreign Office says inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in Niamey Declaration of the 47th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is yet another manifestation of the OIC's consistent support to the Kashmir Cause.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry in a statement today said the Declaration explicitly reiterates the OIC's principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions