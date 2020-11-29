Share:

Pakistan has reported 43 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 395,185. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,985 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,829 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 171,595 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 118,511 in Punjab, 46,877 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,101 in Balochistan, 29,782 in Islamabad, 6,682 in Azad Kashmir and 4,637 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,979 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,911 in Sindh, 1,359 in KP, 166 in Balochistan, 309 in Islamabad, 164 in Azad Kashmir and 97 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,475,508 coronavirus tests and 40,369 in the last 24 hours. 339,810 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,186 patients are in critical condition.