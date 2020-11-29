Share:

LAHORE-Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya on Saturday appeared as the paramount aspirant in the under-21 bracket replacing promising Suneyah Osama of PAF Skyview as leader in the girls’ section after the second round of the three-round Nick Faldo Series Golf Trials, in progress here at PAF Skyview Golf Course.

Parkha was the eminent one in the second round with her round of gross 67, five under par. With seven birdies, three coming in a sequence on holes 1, 2 and 3, slightly upset by a double bogie on the 12th hole, she ends the two rounds with an aggregate score of 144 (level par). Placed 18 strokes behind her is Suneyah, who can only hope to end up as runner-up. In under-16 group, the best one is Humna Amjad (AGC) with a score of gross 159 and two strokes behind her is Abiha Syed also of AGC.

As for the run of play on the second day, in under-21 race, Nouman Ilyas improved his position with a deft round of gross 73 and now stands at an aggregate score of 152, thirteen strokes ahead of his nearest opponent Usama Nadeem of IBEX Golf Club, Sargodha. Thirteen strokes advantage represents an ascendancy that saves Nouman from nerves or a threat of being overtaken in the final round on Sunday.

In command in the under-18 race is Damil Ataullah, whose second-round score was again a gross 74 and that added to his 74 of the first round, gives him an aggregate of 148, four over par. The nearest challenger, Mekayl Majid, is at a score of 152 and score difference is four strokes. Mekayl seems determined to turn the flow in his favor on Sunday and experts expect a fearsome battle. Yashal Shah of the under-16 group, took over the top slot on the leader board with a stirring round of gross 73 in the second round. His aggregate score now is 151 and he is five strokes ahead of his adversary Omar Khalid. Third placed in this age bracket is Abdul Moeez at 160. Twelve years old M Ashass of AGC is placed fourth. The event will conclude today (Sunday) with prize distribution and selection announcement to be held at 3:00 pm at PAF Skyview Golf Club Lawns.