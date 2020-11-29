Share:

Peshawar - Commuters and transporters faced difficulties on Saturday as compressed natural gas (CNG) stations remained shut in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Traffic remained thin on the roads while people were seen waiting for taxicabs as most of the public transport run on CNG. Also, the public transporters such as cabs and rickshaws doubled the fares in Peshawar as they cited the non-availability of CNG in the city.

However, in some areas, CNG stations received supply because the main gas pipes in those areas supplied gas to domestic consumers as well and halting supply through those pipes would also have stopped the supply to houses.

The authorities of SNGPL had announced to shut gas supply to SNG stations in various areas of the country for 24 hours the other day, with the aim to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers.

The pressure of natural gas usually plummets drastically at homes in winter season, leading to gas load-shedding and as a result people face problems in cooking and other daily chores at homes.