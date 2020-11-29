Share:

KARACHI - In another successful operation, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Saturday rescued four stranded fishermen after their boat stuck in the open sea. The spokesperson said that the rescue operation was conducted after a boat with four fishermen on board capsized in the open sea some 20 nautical miles away from Karachi. The fishermen were stranded in the open sea after their boat named Al Ayub developed a fault. Getting the information, the PMSA patrolling ship was tasked to rescue the stranded fishermen. The security agency successfully rescued four fishermen and shifted them to Karachi fisheries. Last year in the month of October, the security agency had rescued nine Iranian fishermen along with their boat WAHIDI, who were stranded in open sea from 240 nautical miles from Gwadar. The spokesman of the PMSA had said that the Iranian fishermen had been stranded in open sea for last 12 days. He had said that PMSA’s ship KASHMIR, on the information given by Maritime Rescue Coordination Center, rescued the stranded fishermen. The spokesman further had said the fishermen were provided food, water and medical assistance.