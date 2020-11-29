Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, with the collaboration of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has finalised policy recommendations for the economic revitalisation programme of the newly merged districts.

These policy recommendations are aim at creating conducive environment for boosting economics and trade activities through enhanced private sector investment in the merged districts. These recommendations mainly focus on key thematic areas including economic infrastructure, women entrepreneurship, skills development & job placement, banking & finance, investment & innovation, marketing & communication and regulatory mechanism.

These policy recommendations will serve as strategy documents for the government in policy decisions and formulating development schemes for the merged areas. The policy recommendations were presented to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in an event recently. Besides Advisors to Chief Minister Abdul Karim Khan and Ghazan Jamal, the event was attended by Programme Manager UNDP, Tania Razhek, Chief Executive Officer SMEDA, Hashim Raza and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed the policy recommendations as important documents for the sustainable development of the merged districts and said that the recommendations would prove to be very beneficial for the chalking out long-term uplift schemes for the areas with the aim to create maximum employment opportunities for the locals. It would serve as guiding principles for the government in important policy decisions, he added.

He termed the sustainable development of the merged districts as the top priority of his government and said that all available resources would be utilised for the purpose and all commitments made to the tribal people in this regard would be fulfilled.

Mahmood Khan said that all the process of merger of the tribal districts had been completed admirably and now the government was focusing on the accelerated development of these districts. He said that result-oriented steps were being taken to this effect in collaboration with the partner organisations. He appreciated the efforts of SMEDA, UNDP and USAID in framing these policy recommendations.