Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed on Sunday said that previous Government’s didn’t pay any attention in making sanctuaries or National Parks.

In a statement on twitter, saying Goodbye to Kavaan, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan straight away kicked off work on establishing 15 new national parks. He said “Dear Kaavan! We apologise for not taking good care of you.”

He said that Kaavan retires to a Cambodian world-class sanctuary.

He said that “Hats off to Free The Wild (FTW) global, Singer, Actor Cher, Dr. Amir Khalil, Four Paws international, Wild life Board, Islamabad Zoo Friends, Minister for Climate Change Amin Aslam and all others involved for the brilliant efforts for Kaavan’s journey to a sanctuary in Cambodia and the much-needed company of other elephants. Commendable work.