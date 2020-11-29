Share:

Shoaib routs Rohan to claim ITF J5 Junior Tennis title

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Muhammad Shoaib routed Rohan Belday of USA in a three-set final showdown to claim men’s singles title of the General Tyre ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex, Islamabad on Saturday. Shoaib lost first set 4-6 but came back from behind to win next two sets 6-3, 6-2. In the girls’ singles final, Arina Valitova of Russia outclassed Abhilasha Bista of Nepal in a two-set game 6-1, 6-0. In the boys’ doubles final, USA’s Rohan Belday and Alexander Karman edged passed Nepal’s Aarav Samrat Hada and Aki Zuben Rawat 6-3, 6-1. While in the girls’ doubles final, the Nepali-Russian pair of Abhilasha Bista and Arina Valitova beat Pakistani-Russian pair of Zoha Asim and Ekaterina Suvorova 6-2, 6-0. PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, along with chief guest Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority, witnessed the enthralling finals. The PTF chief appreciated the sponsors and the tournament organizers for conducting the event. Meanwhile, the sign-in for ITF J5 Juniors Tournament 2020 week-II main draw will take place today (Sunday) from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The matches will commence on Monday.

Happy Cow Pakistan Polo Cup finals today

LAHORE - The subsidiary and main finals of the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II Pakistan Cup 2020 will be played today (Sunday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground. The main final will be contested between Barry’s and Diamond Paints/FG Polo at 3:15 pm while the subsidiary final will be played between D Polo and AOS team at 2:00 pm. According to Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, top eight teams took part in this eight-goal tournament, which was played following all the necessary SOPs. After tough fights among the teams, Barry’s and Diamond Paints/FG Polo succeeded in qualifying for the main final. Barry’s team consists of Ibrahim Barry, Nafees Barry, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernesto Trotz while Diamond Paints/FG Polo team includes Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Tom Brodie.

District East hockey team was honoured

LAHORE - District East hockey team was honoured for winning the Sindh Inter-district Hockey Championship at an impressive ceremony held at the KHA Sports Complex. The ceremony was organised by the KHA on the support of Sindh Sports department to honour the victorious team for winning laurels after a long time in the 12-teams contest. Secretary Sports Sindh Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah who graced the ceremony and presented Rs 10,000 each to the players and officials of the team. A special cash price of Rs 10,000 was also given to the tournament director Aslam Khan Niazi. He also decorated the players with gold medals. Team captain Shahbaz Ali received the trophy from the chief guest Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah in the presence of Sindh Women Minster Syeda Shehla Raza, Olympian Hanif Khan and KHA Secretary Haider Hussain.