LAHORE - On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the second phase of “Naya Pakistan--Manzalien Asaan Programme” has been launched in Punjab.

Under this programme, 1,076 km long carpeted roads would be constructed in the remote rural areas at a cost of Rs14 billion. Moreover, a total of 154 rural roads would be constructed and repaired under this project.

The Chief Minister said that the construction of roads in rural areas will help farmers to take their produce to the markets easily and timely. “The construction of these roads will not only improve the transportation means for people living in rural areas but will also promote trade and economic activities’’, he said, adding that this programme was a flagship project of the PTI government.

He said that rulers of previous regimes believed in pomp and show whereas the PTI government had delivered and worked for the welfare and betterment of the people.

Usman Buzdar said that in the first phase of “Naya Pakistan-Manzalien Asaan Programme”, 1,236 km long roads were constructed and repaired at a cost of Rs 15 billion.

Special funds will also be allocated for this programme in the next fiscal year, he said.

PTI MNAs, ticket-holders meet Usman Buzdar

Elected representatives including MNAs Sardar Muhammad Khan Legari, Umer Aslam and PTI ticket holder Ibrar-ul-Haq called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office on Saturday and apprised him of the problems of their respective areas.

The Chief Minister assured them to solve the problems of their respective areas and said that the journey of development and progress will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that development work in the backward areas as well as in their constituencies will be completed on a priority basis.

He asked the elected representatives to make a close liaison with the people of their constituencies and leave no stone unturned for solving their problems. He further maintained that PDM was an alliance of rejected elements and they had no agenda. “This gang is hatching conspiracies for the sake of power.

CM greets Sikh community

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday congratulated the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji and welcomed them in Punjab.

He said that according to the Islamic teachings, the PTI government believed in religious tolerance.

He said that setting up of Kartarpur corridor was a historic achievement of the PTI government. He said that the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji was a traditional and joyful festival of the Sikh community. He said participating in each other’s joys will promote brotherhood and harmony. He further maintained that Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the best example of religious tolerance and interreligious harmony.

He said that Baba Guru Nanak was among those personalities who spread the message of love for humanity and brotherhood. “It is a matter of pleasure for the PTI government to serve the Sikh community every year.